Oilers Announce Schedule Change

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Friday that the team will play in Kansas City on Oct. 22 instead of playing at Allen on Oct. 29.

The schedule change will not affect any Oilers home games. The change has Tulsa playing Kansas City one more time and Allen one less game.

Allen will play in Wichita on Oct. 22 instead of Dec. 14. Wichita plays at Allen on Oct. 29, a game originally scheduled between the Americans and Oilers.

Oilers fans that purchased tickets for the Oct. 29 game at Allen are encouraged to call the Allen Americans office at 972-912-1000.

