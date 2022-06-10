ECHL Transactions - June 10
June 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 10, 2022:
Florida:
Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve
Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve
Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
