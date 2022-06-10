River Lions Edge Growlers 98-97

The Niagara River Lions rode a strong third quarter to their first ever win over the Newfoundland Growlers in a 98-97 nail biter. The River Lions return to the win column while the Growlers are still searching for their inaugural victory.

With the game tied at 97 and the target score at 98, Niagara's Kahlil Ahmad drove to the basket and was fouled. He missed the first throw but hit the second to clinch the game. The guard scored a team-high 21 points and had the ball in his hands in clutch time. It marked the end of a back-and-forth game.

Newfoundland's Brandon Sampson finished in transition to open the scoring. The Growlers caused turnovers with Mason Bourcier and Shaquille Keith scoring on the other end for an early 7-2 lead. The Growlers continued to attack inside and had four steals in the first quarter.

Niagara fought back to tie it at 11 as Phil Scrubb hit a triple. The first quarter ended with Newfoundland up 25-22 as guard Jahvon Blair scored nine points off drives to the basket. He added to his tally with a three early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 30-24.

Scrubb and his teammates showed their playmaking abilities by finding scorers down low. They also pushed the pace themselves as Tidjan Keita scored twice off the fast break to give them their first lead of the game, 38-36. Ahmad took control of the offence, scoring a team-high 14 points by halftime with Niagara up 44-43.

Most of the first half field goals came from two-point range but Niagara had two three pointers to start the third. Ahmad threw down a dunk in transition as Niagara led 51-47. The Growlers answered as Khalil Whitney went end-to-end for a layup.

The River Lions went on a 7-0 run capped off by a EJ Onu basket to go up 61-53. Niagara guard Jaylen Babb-Harrison hit four straight three-pointers during the quarter and got to the free throw line as well. The home team held a 73-64 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

Sampson scored a contested three to cut into the deficit, but Keita hit a jumper to answer. That trend continued as the River Lions responded to the Growler's baskets going into the Elam Ending.

The teams traded runs. Whitney scored a layup to cut the lead to 89-84 while Niagara countered with five straight points. Then, Junior Cadougan and Keith scored as Newfoundland cut the lead to two. Blair hit a corner three to tie the game. However, Niagara closed out the win with a basket and the game-winning free-throw by Ahmad.

"I think we should have finished it better but we kind of let them back into the game," Ahmad said. "A win's a win. We'll take that any day." He added that the team will be focusing on defence going forward. Niagara head coach Victor Raso said the team's energy has to be consistent. "Our up and downness is what causes problems in Elam," he added. "We need to address that."

The River Lions had five players score double figures: Ahmad, Babb-Harrison, Daniel Walden-Mullings, Scrubb and Oluseyi Ashaolu. Whitney, Keith and Sampson led the Growlers offensively but they were outscored 41-26 in bench points.

Blair noted he shot the ball well after being in a slump the last few games. "Coach talked to me, believed in me and I came out today aggressive," he said.

He mentioned the focus on staying together as a team. "I think we did a great job today as a whole unit," he said. "We fought, we played hard."

The River Lions continue their home stand against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on June 12. The Growlers host the Hamilton Honey Badgers on June 12.

All games will be streamed live internationally on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+ and on CEBL Mobile the official app of the CEBL for iOS and Android devices. Games are also available to stream live in Canada via cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and the free CBC Gem streaming service.

