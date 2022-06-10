Americans Announce Schedule Changes

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today a few changes to the 2022-2023 schedule.

The Americans home opener on Saturday, October 29th was originally scheduled against the Tulsa Oilers. The new opponent will be the Wichita Thunder, on October 29th at 7:05 pm.

The team also trades road dates with the Wichita Thunder. The Americans solo date in Wichita scheduled for December 14th, has been moved to Saturday, October 22nd. That means opening weekend for the Americans has a pair of divisional rivals on the board with Allen at Tulsa on Friday, October 21, and Allen at Wichita the following night.

The Americans begin their 14th season of professional hockey this October. Season Tickets for the 2022-2023 season are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000. CLICK HERE for the full 2022-2023 schedule.

