Thunder Announce Training Camp Roster
September 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced the roster for their 2019 training camp. The 22-man roster will consist of 13 forwards, six defensemen, and three goaltenders.
Training camp begins on Monday, September 30th at Cool Insuring Arena and is open to the public.
See the full roster below:
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
Monday, Sept. 30
10:30 a.m. Team Practice
Tuesday, Oct. 1
10:30 a.m. Team Practice
Wednesday, Oct. 2
10:30 a.m. Team Practice
Thursday, Oct. 3
10:30 a.m. Team Practice
Friday, Oct. 4
7:00 p.m. Preseason Game @ Reading Royals
Santander Arena, Reading, PA
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:00 p.m. FREE Preseason Game vs. Reading Royals
Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY
Sunday, Oct. 6
No Practice
Off Day
Monday, Oct. 7
10:30 a.m. Team Practice
Tuesday, Oct. 8
10:30 a.m. Team Practice
Wednesday, Oct. 9
10:30 a.m. Team Practice
Thursday, Oct. 10
10:30 a.m. Team Practice
Single-game and season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 29, 2019
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Receive Trio of Barracuda Players - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceMen Receive Four Players from AHL Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- Stingrays Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- 'Blades Receive Eight from Admirals Ahead of Training Camp Start - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Adirondack Thunder Stories
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Roster
- Thunder Add Goaltender Ben Halford
- NYS Building & Construction Trades Council, New York Helmets to Hardhats Donate Tickets for Military Veterans
- Michigan State's Cody Milan Inks Deal with Thunder
- Adirondack Names Alex Mann Head Equipment Manager