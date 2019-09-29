Thunder Announce Training Camp Roster

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced the roster for their 2019 training camp. The 22-man roster will consist of 13 forwards, six defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Training camp begins on Monday, September 30th at Cool Insuring Arena and is open to the public.

See the full roster below:

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Monday, Sept. 30

10:30 a.m. Team Practice

Tuesday, Oct. 1

10:30 a.m. Team Practice

Wednesday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. Team Practice

Thursday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. Team Practice

Friday, Oct. 4

7:00 p.m. Preseason Game @ Reading Royals

Santander Arena, Reading, PA

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 p.m. FREE Preseason Game vs. Reading Royals

Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY

Sunday, Oct. 6

No Practice

Off Day

Monday, Oct. 7

10:30 a.m. Team Practice

Tuesday, Oct. 8

10:30 a.m. Team Practice

Wednesday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. Team Practice

Thursday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m. Team Practice

Single-game and season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

