IceMen Receive Four Players from AHL Manitoba

September 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Sunday that the following players have been assigned to the team from AHL Manitoba:

Hayden Shaw (D)

Graeme Craig (D)

Griffen Outhouse (G)

Bobby Lynch (F)

Shaw, 23, first joined the Icemen last spring after wrapping up his senior campaign at the University of North Dakota. Shaw logged an assist in nine regular season games and added another assist in six postseason appearances with the Icemen. The 5-10, 190-pound blueliner totaled 37 points (10g, 27a) in 137 collegiate contests at North Dakota. Shaw is under an AHL contract with Manitoba this season.

Craig, 26, joins the Icemen after concluding a three-year collegiate career at the University of Alberta where he totaled 41 points (18g, 23a) in 83 games from 2016-2019. The 6-5, 202-pound defenseman chipped in ten points in 60 appearances with the ECHL's Bakersfield Condors during the 2014-15 season. Craig also has appeared in six AHL games with the Oklahoma City Barons (2014-15). The Red Deer, AB native is under contact with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.

Outhouse, 21, will head to Jacksonville after closing out an impressive four-year major junior career with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Victoria Royals. The 6-0, 180-pound netminder earned a 114-60-5 record with ten shutouts along with a 2.64 goals-against-average and a 0.920 save percentage. The Likely, BC native is under an AHL contract with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.

Lynch, 21, joins the Icemen after a 53-point season last year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 6-1, 173-pound forward compiled 76 points (30g, 46a) in 104 contests with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-2018. The Grand Blanc, MI native is under an AHL contract with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.

---

