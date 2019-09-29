'Blades Receive Eight from Admirals Ahead of Training Camp Start

September 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - With training camp set to begin in earnest on Monday, the Florida Everblades received on Sunday eight players from the Milwaukee Admirals.

Milwaukee assigned forwards Hunter Garlent and Hugo Roy and goaltenders Cam Johnson and Ken Appleby, while the Nashville Predators assigned forward Zach Magwood from the Admirals to Florida.

Additionally, Milwaukee released forwards Blake Winiecki, John Edwardh and Cam Maclise from try-out contracts. All three players will report to Florida for training camp.

Magwood, who is in the second year of his NHL entry-level contract with Nashville, played a bulk of his first professional season with Milwaukee, suiting up in 44 contests and notching 12 points (4g-8a). He also played in 11 contests for the Gladiators in the ECHL, with one goal and four assists in that time. Prior to turning pro, the Cambridge, Ontario, native played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the Barrie Colts and tabbed 106 points (52g-54a) in 173 career games.

Garlent, 24, will be in his first season as a pro in the 2019-20 campaign and has played the last three years for St. Mary's University (USports). The St. Catharines, Ontario, native was a scoring phenom for the Huskies and recorded 131 points (40g-91a) in 90 career games. Garlent, who measures 5-foot-9 and weighs 172 pounds, racked up 12 goals and 45 points in the 2018-19 season, an offensive output that tied his career high and was tied for third in USports.

Also entering his first pro season, Roy played 10 professional contests last season, suiting up in seven games for the Atlanta Gladiators (1g-4a) and three tilts for the Admirals (0g-1a). A native of Fleurimont, Quebec, Roy spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with Concordia University and registered 26 points (19g-7a) while playing with Everblades forward Philippe Hudon. Prior to that lone year with the Stingers, Roy played parts of four seasons in the QMJHL, with a bulk of his 210 career games coming with the Sherbrooke Phoenix. He had 67 goals and 127 career points with Sherbrooke and captained the team in each of his last two seasons from 2016-18.

Appleby, who has played in three career games in the NHL, has logged a 2.82 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 76 career AHL games, with a 2.26 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 52 career ECHL contests. Prior to turning professional, Appleby, 24, played three seasons for the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals and led them to the Memorial Cup in the 2014-15 season.

A product of the University of North Dakota, Johnson helped guide the Fighting Hawks to the 2015-16 NCAA Division I National Championship and is entering his second full season as a professional player. He saw action in 29 AHL games in the 2018-19 season, compiling an 11-15-3 record (W-L-OTL/SOL), a 3.79 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage for the Binghamton Devils. Johnson also played in 10 games for the Adirondack Thunder in 2018-19. He finished with a 2.54 GAA, a .915 save percentage and a 4-5-0-1 record and posted one shutout.

Winiecki led Everblades rookies and finished tied for fifth among ECHL first-year skaters with 59 points in 2018-19. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound center netted 25 goals and added 34 assists in 61 games Though he missed the first 10 games of the season, Winiecki then went on to play in 61 straight contests, finishing with 13 multi-point games, the third-highest total on the team.

Maclise, who stands at 6 feet 3 inches, suited up for the Jacksonville Icemen in 2018-19 and was a dynamic offensive force in 34 games, scoring 12 goals and 20 points. He brings more than 100 games of AHL experience to the 'Blades. He suited up in 38 contests for the Manitoba Moose in the 2018-19 campaign and registered two goals and five assists. He spent the entire 2017-18 season with the Moose, seeing ice time in 67 games and notching seven goals and six assists.

Edwardh, who is embarking on his second pro season, tied for fifth among all ECHL rookies with a 59-point campaign in 2018-19. The Calgary, Alberta, native played in 54 games at the ECHL level in the 2018-19 season, recording multiple goals on six occasions and multiple points in 14 games. His 15-game point streak from mid-January to mid-February was tied for the league's second-longest point streak of the season. He also saw action in 10 games in the AHL with Binghamton.

Florida is set to begin the regular season in a little less than two weeks when it heads to Norfolk, Virginia, to take on the Admirals on Oct. 11-12. The 'Blades home season gets underway the following week with another tilt against the Admirals, Opening Night presented by Hertz on Saturday. Oct. 19.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades forward Blake Winiecki

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.