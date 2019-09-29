Solar Bears Receive Trio of Barracuda Players

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League have loaned forwards Ivan Kosorenkov and Tristin Langan, along with goaltender Zach Sawchenko to Orlando. Additionally, forward Brent Pedersen has been released from his training camp invite with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL and will report to Orlando.

Kosorenkov, 21, joins Orlando after skating in 36 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers during the 2018-19 campaign, in which he produced 19 points (9g-10a) and 18 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound forward also skated in one contest for the Barracuda. The Solar Bears acquired Kosorenkov's ECHL rights from Worcester in March to complete a Dec. 8, 2018 future considerations transaction.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Mytishchi, Russia played two seasons of major junior hockey for the Victoriaville Tigres of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League, where he collected 145 points (70g-75a) and 86 penalty minutes in 131 games. Kosorenkov earned QMJHL All-Rookie Team honors in 2016-17.

Langan, 20, enters his first professional season after signing with San Jose earlier this summer. Last season, the 6-foot, 210-pound forward racked up 113 points (53g-60a) and 89 penalty minutes in 67 games for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, tying for the circuit's goal-scoring title and finishing second in assists and points, while earning WHL (East) First All-Star Team honors. The native of Swan River, Manitoba spent his entire junior career with Moose Jaw, totaling 184 points (78g-106a) and 132 penalty minutes in 241 games.

Sawchenko, 21, enters his first professional season after also signing with San Jose earlier this summer. Over the course of two seasons for the University of Alberta, Sawchenko appeared in 34 games and went 28-4-1 with five shutouts, a goals-against average of 1.79 and a save percentage of .919. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound netminder led the Golden Bears program to the David Johnston University Cup championship game in both seasons, winning the title in 2018. The native of Calgary, Alberta also played major junior hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors, appearing in 177 career matches and going 88-65-10 with nine shutouts, a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. During his time with Moose Jaw, Sawchenko was twice named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

Pedersen, 24, previously agreed to terms with Orlando for the 2019-20 season on Sept. 23.

