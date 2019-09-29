Stingrays Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the club's initial roster for 2019 Training Camp, which begins on Monday at the Carolina Ice Palace.

The roster features 23 total players, including 12 forwards, eight defenders, and three goaltenders. Among the group are seven returning skaters that suited up for South Carolina during the 2018-19 season.

Four Stingrays players who received training camp invites with Hershey were released on Sunday, including forwards Stephane Legault and Mitch Vanderlaan, as well as defensemen Phil Johansson and Matt Nuttle.

In addition, four players on South Carolina's initial camp roster are on tryouts, including forward Tanner Froese and goaltenders Brody Claeys, Billy Christopoulos and Francis Leclerc.

The initial Training Camp Roster is below and is subject to change. The full roster can be viewed HERE. Additional players participating in National Hockey League (NHL) or American Hockey League (AHL) training camps can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

Forwards (12): Cameron Askew, Jonathan Charbonneau, Andrew Cherniwchan, Mark Cooper, Dan DeSalvo, Tanner Froese, Tim Harrison, Stephane Legault, Max Novak, Dylan Steman, Mitch Vandergunst, Mitch Vanderlaan

Defensemen (8): Cameron Heath, Phil Johansson, Jordan Klimek, Meirs Moore, Matt Nuttle, Tom Parisi, Jaynen Rissling, Spencer Trapp

Goalies (3): Brody Claeys, Billy Christopoulos, Francis Leclerc

Under the direction of new head coach Steve Bergin, the Stingrays hit the ice and begin their first practice on Monday, September 30 at 10 a.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace. A complete training camp schedule is available HERE.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

