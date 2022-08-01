Thunder Announce Pre-Season Schedule

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that the club will play two pre-season games vs the Reading Royals. The Thunder will host Reading on Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm. The Team will travel to Reading for a 7:00 pm contest the next day, Saturday, October 15th.

"We are excited to get the 2022-23 season started and for our fans to welcome back our players," Thunder President Jeff Mead said. "Peter MacArthur and Mike Bergin have been working extremely hard to put a hard working, passionate, and exciting team on the ice this season."

Tickets for the October 14th game will cost $10.00. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 6th at 10:00am. Season Tickets holders have this game included as part of their package.

All attendees, including season ticket holders, will automatically be entered to win a 4-pack to the Home Opener on October 29th vs Worcester.

Fridays are also Labatt Blue night at the Cool Insuring Arena as part of our partnership with Saratoga Eagle. $2.00 Labatt Blue cans can be purchased through the end of the first period.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

