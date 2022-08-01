Royals Announce Preseason Schedule

Reading Royals defenseman Dominic Cormier

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the club will play their first of two preseason games on Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm against the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Royals host the Thunder for their final preseason game on Saturday, October 15th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tickets to the Royals preseason game on October 15th are FREE with the donation of a canned good for Reading's local food bank, Helping Harvest.

Be the first fans to see the Royals' 2022-23 roster in action under new Head Coach James Henry and new Assistant Coach Jason Binkley.

"It will be a great opportunity for our fans to get a look at our roster for the coming year," said Royals' General Manager David Farrar. "It's a great way to get our players ready for game action before we start the regular season."

Become a Season Ticket holder for the 2022-2023 season by calling 610-898-7825. The home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against the Indy Fuel.

