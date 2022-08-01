2022-2023 Promotional Schedule Is Out

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and proud partner Globe Life are excited to announce today the 2022-23 Promotional Schedule.

In this promotional schedule, 22 of the Americans 36 regular season home games will have an official promotional theme. It is highlighted by fan favorites Star Wars Night, Teddy Bear Toss, and My Community Credit Union presents the 14th annual Police vs Fire Game. This year's calendar also includes new themes such as The Joker, Hawaiian Night, and Mental Health Awareness.

"Our front office has been working so hard to create a promotional theme night schedule that will bring lots of memories to the Rink of Red," noted Elisabeth Schmitt, Senior Manager of Social Media and Content Creation. "We look forward to sharing all the new experiences with the greatest fans in hockey. Go Red!"

The Americans will also be introducing a fresh slate of specialty jerseys this season, with that calendar set to be released closer to the season starting.

Season Tickets, Flex Plans, Groups, Suites, and Single Game Tickets are available now for all home games. For further details on tickets, call 972-912-1000!

The Americans open the regular season on Friday, October 21st in Tulsa, with the home opener slated for Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder.

