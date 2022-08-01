Solar Bears Welcome Janney Roofing as Presenting Sponsor Through 2024-25 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that local roofing experts Janney Roofing will serve as the presenting sponsor of Solar Bears hockey through the 2024-25 season.

Janney Roofing joined the Solar Bears as a proud corporate partner for the 2021-22 season, and notably served as the presenting sponsor of the team's Teddy Bear Toss, which resulted in a club-record 8,728 teddy bears and other stuffed animals distributed to children and families in need throughout Central Florida during the holiday season.

Additionally, Janney Roofing served as the presenting sponsor of every Solar Bears power play during the campaign. The Solar Bears and Janney Roofing teamed up to donate $200 for every power-play goal scored on home ice this season to World Hope International, resulting in a contribution of $4,200 that will be presented at the Solar Bears home opener for the 2022-23 season against the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

"Janney Roofing is excited for the upcoming season as the new presenting sponsor for the Orlando Solar Bears. We're confident that it will be a great season of highlight reels, fun with fans and many wins," Janney Roofing CEO Derek Janney said. "Our partnership with the Solar Bears is more than just the game - it's collaboration within community efforts, team building and more. Watch out, ECHL: Janney Roofing will be shouting 'Let's go Bears!' with the rest of the thousands of fans supporting this fantastic organization. It's going to be a season to remember. Let's raise the roof and LET'S GO BEARS!"

"We are thrilled to be able to expand our partnership with Derek and his team at Janney Roofing, and we welcome them as our presenting sponsor for the next three seasons," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "Their level of care, planning, expertise and generosity are qualities that our fans will appreciate for all of their roofing needs."

