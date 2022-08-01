Oilers to Bring Bedlam Hockey to BOK Center

Tulsa, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the hosting of a hockey double header on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the BOK Center.

Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma will square off at 4 p.m. at the BOK Center, followed by a matchup between the Tulsa Oilers and Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets to the 7:05 p.m. Oilers game will grant fans access to both games. Upon conclusion of the game between OSU and OU, players from both universities will be present in the grand lobby, signing autographs and meeting with fans.

