Thunder Add Forward Matt Ustaski

February 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Matt Ustaski with the Atlanta Gladiators

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has added forward Matt Ustaski from the Atlanta Gladiators.

Ustaski, 29, played eight games this season with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals and Atlanta Gladiators. In addition, the left-shooting forward has played 26 games for the SPHL's Quad City Storm this season and has 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points.

The 2013 seventh-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets has played in 46 regular-season ECHL games with Norfolk, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Idaho, Rapid City and Wheeling and has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. In 79 regular-season SPHL games with Pensacola, Huntsville, Fayetteville, Evansville and Quad City, the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder has 39 goals and 35 assists for 74 points.

After five games on the road, the Thunder return home on Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17. Friday against Reading, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light. Saturday against Trois-Rivieres is Country Night! Enjoy $4 Bud Light, special country-themed jerseys, and much more! Fans can bid right now on the Country Night jerseys via the DASH Auctions mobile app.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

