Royals Schooled by Nailers on Education Day, 3-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-20-4-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to Wheeling Nailers (26-16-1-1), 3-1, on Tuesday, February 6th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (8-11-2-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 27 saves on 30 shots. Jaxon Castor (6-1-0-0) earned the win in net for Wheeling with 25 saves on 26 shots.

With 5.4 seconds to spare in the opening frame, Tyson Fawcett opened up scoring for the game with a one-timer from the left face-off dot. Jake Bricknell and Austin Master earned the helpers on Fawcett's sixth goal of the season and 101st goal of his professional career.

Both teams battled in the middle frame, with Wheeling tying the game at 16:25 on Dillion Hamiluk's 14th goal of the season. Hamaliuk scored off a wrist shot past Maier. David Drake earns the lone assist on Hamiluk's goal to send the game into the third period, 1-1.

In the final frame, Jordan Martel scored twice to put Wheeling in front for good. Martel's first of two goals came 6:13 into the period with a wrist shot from the blue line. Drake and Matthew Quercia earned the helpers on Martel's first goal. At 11:10, Martel earned the game winning goal for the Nailers on a deke and shot past Maier that hit off the post and banked in off of a Royal in Reading's crease. Martel's team leading 21st goal came unassisted.

The series continues in Wheeling, West Virginia on Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th with 7:10 p.m. face-offs at WesBanco Arena.

