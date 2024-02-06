Series Preview: February 8-10 vs. Greenville

The Newfoundland Growlers play the back half of a six game homestand as they welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to town for the first time ever with their three-game series starting on Thursday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland and Indy played a trio of spirited contests in St. John's last weekend where each side managed a regulation win in the first two games before the Fuel snatched the series finale in a 4-3 shootout victory on Sunday afternoon.

Grabbing three of a possible six points, the Growlers retained their third-place position in the North with a 19-19-7-1 record.

Greenville come into this series winners of eight of their last 10 and consistent performers all season long. Their 32-12-1-0 record is good for 65 points, first place in the South Division and third place overall in the ECHL standings.

These two teams have met on just one previous occasion - a 5-4 overtime win for Greenville some five years ago on February 17, 2019 down at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Backed by some very strong goaltending, this current Swamp Rabbits group offers the Growlers a tough test on home ice as they continue to try and carve out their spot in the North Division playoff picture.

Puck drops is set for 7:00pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Isaac Johnson (F): Fresh off a seven-point weekend, including a hat-trick on Saturday, Johnson became the first Growler to reach the 20 goal mark this season and also leads the team in points with 46 in just 34 games played.

GVL - Carter Souch (F): The leading scorer for Greenville by double digits, Souch is the Swamp Rabbits pace setter in points (42), goals (16) and assists (26).

