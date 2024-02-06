Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned to Solar Bears from Springfield by St. Louis Blues
February 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the St. Louis Blues of the NHL have reassigned defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Gaudet, 20, has appeared in five AHL games for Springfield, earning a +2 rating. This season with the Solar Bears, Gaudet has recorded 13 points (3g-10a) in 31 games.
Prior to his professional career, the St. Ignace, New Brunswick native was a veteran of the QMJHL playing 169 games over four seasons, scoring 107 points (29g-78a) from the blueline.
Gaudet was selected by the Blues in the fifth round, 152nd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.
