Steelheads Sign Forward Lynden McCallum

February 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Lynden McCallum to an ECHL contract.

McCallum, 24, enters his third professional season after spending the last two seasons on an AHL contract with the Henderson Silver Knights. Last season he recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) in 19 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates last season. During the 2021-22 campaign he totaled 32 points (17G, 15A) in 36 games with the Fort Wayne Komets while appearing in 20 games with Henderson registering five points (1G, 4A).

The 6-foot-1, 172lb Brandon, MB native led the WHL with 21 goals during 2020-21 season registering 27 points (21G, 6A) in 22 games serving as an Assistant Captain for the Brandon Wheat Kings. He played parts of four seasons in the WHL all with Brandon from 2018-21 accumulating 67 points (43G, 24A) in 132 games.

