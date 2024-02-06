Cody Sylvester Departs Gladiators, Heads Overseas

February 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that forward Cody Sylvester has elected to play overseas, and as a result, has been suspended by the club in order to retain his ECHL playing rights.

Sylvester, 31, appeared in 167 games with Atlanta, adding 175 points (77G, 98A) across the last three seasons, leading the team in scoring during the previous two, and at the time of this announcement, was tied as the club's leading point producer this season. Last year, Sylvester set the Atlanta Gladiators franchise record for goals scored in a single-season with 38.

The Gladiators organization would like to sincerely thank Cody for all of his contributions to the Gladiators and the Atlanta community over the past three seasons, and wish him the best in his next chapter.

The Gladiators return to action on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, as they travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, to take on the Fuel. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey, and MixLR beginning at 6:50 for all games.

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.