Thunder Add Forward Dominiks Marcinkevics

Forward Dominiks Marcinkevics with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Dominiks Marcinkevics to a standard player contract.

Marcinkevics, 22, has ten goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 31 games this season with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Riga, Latvia native has played in 84 SPHL games, all with Roanoke, and has 20 goals and 36 assists for 56 points. Last season, Marcinkevics helped the Rail Yard Dawgs capture the SPHL's President's Cup.

The Thunder return home on Friday night to face the Reading Royals at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light until the end of the first period presented by Saratoga Eagle.

