ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

January 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Adirondack's Zach Walker has been suspended for eight games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #535, Newfoundland at Adirondack, on Jan. 26.

Walker is fined and suspended as the result of receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category II at 15:18 of the first period.

Walker has served two games of his suspension and will miss Adirondack's games vs. Reading (Feb. 2), at Reading (Feb. 3 and Feb. 4) and at Florida (Feb. 7, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

