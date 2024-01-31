ECHL Transactions - January 31
January 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 31, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Jack Jeffers, F
Rapid City:
Nick Parody, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F recalled by Utica
Cincinnati:
Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG
Add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on reserve
Delete Talyn Boyko, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Florida:
Add Mark Senden, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Greenville:
Add Cole Donhauser, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Gavin Hain, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on reserve
Delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)
Newfoundland:
Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Norfolk:
Delete Mark Liwiski, F recalled by Manitoba
Trois-Rivières:
Add Parker Saretsky, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Yaremko, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Alex Beaucage, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Ashton Calder, F assigned by Bridgeport
