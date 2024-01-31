ECHL Transactions - January 31

January 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 31, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Jack Jeffers, F

Rapid City:

Nick Parody, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F recalled by Utica

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG

Add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on reserve

Delete Talyn Boyko, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Florida:

Add Mark Senden, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Greenville:

Add Cole Donhauser, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Gavin Hain, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Nick Campoli, F placed on reserve

Delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/21)

Newfoundland:

Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Norfolk:

Delete Mark Liwiski, F recalled by Manitoba

Trois-Rivières:

Add Parker Saretsky, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Yaremko, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Alex Beaucage, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Ashton Calder, F assigned by Bridgeport

