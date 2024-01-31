Forward Mark Liwiski Recalled to Manitoba

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Wednesday that forward Mark Liwiski has been recalled by Manitoba.

Liwiski, 22, is currently under contract with the Moose and is scheduled to join the team on their current road trip.

The Manitoba native has played in 36 games with the Admirals this season, totaling 16 points (7g, 9a). He registered 193 penalty minutes, which was the highest in the ECHL at the time of his recall.

Liwiski signed a contract with Manitoba in the offseason after playing in 67 games with the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) last season. He totaled 17 points with 192 penalty minutes.

