Bridgeport Islanders Loan Forward Ashton Calder to Railers

January 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Ashton Calder has been loaned to Worcester from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Calder, 25, returns to Worcester for his second stint with the team this season. The Sault Ste. Marie, MI, native was originally loaned from the Islanders to Worcester during the Railers 2023 training camp. In 34 games this season for Worcester, Calder has 33 points (14-19-33). At the time of his call-up to Bridgeport on January 18th, the 6'1", 194lb forward was leading the Railers in points, and was tied for fourth among ECHL rookies in points at 33. He was tied for second among rookies in short-handed goals at two, and tied for fourth among rookies in power-play points at 11. Calder played in two games for the Islanders during his time in Bridgeport, and made his American Hockey League debut on January 21st in a 2-1 road overtime loss to the Providence Bruins.

