Game Day Preview: Americans at Idaho, 8:10 PM CST

January 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Kris Myllari (left) and forward Hank Crone vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Kris Myllari (left) and forward Hank Crone vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Idaho Steelheads this evening in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans won two of three games against the Steelheads in late December. Game time this evening is 8:10 PM CST.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Alton Dills

Next Home Game: 2/7/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

MacArthur returns from Syracuse: Bennett MacArthur has been reassigned to the Americans by the Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL), from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. MacArthur played in two games with the Crunch and had two points. In 12 games with the Americans this season he has 10 points.

Head-to-Head against Idaho: The Americans are 3-5-0 against Idaho in the season series. The Americans won two out of the last three meetings between the two clubs winning 6-2 on December 29th and 5-4 on January 31st. The other Americans victory came on opening night by a score of 5-2 at Idaho Central Arena. Leevi Merilainen is a perfect 3-0 against the Steelheads this season. Since the last meeting between the two clubs Idaho has a record of 4-7-1.

Crone held without a point for third straight game: After having his season-long 18-game point streak snapped last Wednesday night in Kansas City, last year's ECHL Most Valuable Player was shutout on the scoresheet for a third straight game. Crone leads the Americans in points with 42 and assists with 28. During the 18-game streak he had 31 points (11 goals and 20 assists).

Rookie netminder earns back-to-back starts: Americans rookie netminder Marco Costantini made his Americans debut last Friday night stopping 28 of 30 Kansas City shots to earn his first ECHL victory. The following night he stopped 28 of 32 Mavericks shots earning a point in a shootout loss to the Mavericks. His only other ECHL game came with the Idaho Steelheads against the Americans on December 29th at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, where he came into the game in relief of starter David Tendeck. In that game he faced three shots and made three saves. He is expected to get the start tonight against Idaho.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Home: 7-11-0-0

Away: 11-10-1-1

Overall: 18-21-1-1

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (19) Colby McAuley

Assists: (28) Hank Crone

Points: (42) Hank Crone

+/-: (+14) Blake Murray

PIM's: (98) Mikael Robidoux

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 12-7-1-1

Away: 14-6-0-0

Overall: 26-13-1-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (22) Mark Rassell

Assists: (30) Matt Register

Points: (47) Wade Murphy

+/-: (+26) Wade Murphy

PIM's (68) Nick Canade

SEASON AND GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2023-2024. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.