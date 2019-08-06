Threshers Use Long-Ball to Even Series with Dunedin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A strong offensive performance lifted the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-1 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Spectrum Field. The Philadelphia Phillies' affiliate snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory over the D-Jays.

After Jose Taveras (1-0) pitched scoreless frames in the first and second, Clearwater's (57-57, 21-27) offense got going in the bottom of the second frame. Matt Vierling led off against Dunedin (65-46, 24-22) right-hander Graham Spraker (7-5) with a double to left. Nick Maton followed with a chopper back to Spraker, but the pitched threw wide of first and Vierling scored from second to put Clearwater ahead 1-0.

The lead-off double pushed Vierling's hitting streak to five games and gives the Notre Dame product three straight games with an extra-base hit. The 22-year-old has gone 8-for-20 over the current hitting streak.

Taveras set Dunedin down in order in the third and worked around a bases loaded jam in the fourth to keep the Threshers ahead 1-0.

Clearwater tacked on for its starter the next frame when Simon Muzziotti lined a home run to right off Spraker to extend the lead to 2-0. The No. 12 prospect for the Phillies belted his first long-ball since May 21. The outfielder's hitting streak reached four games with the 1-for-4 performance on Tuesday night.

The Threshers added a run in the sixth against Dunedin reliever Sean Rackoski. With one away, Dalton Guthrie blasted a ball to deep left field for the Threshers' second home run of the night for a 3-0 advantage.

Taveras surrendered the lone run in the seventh when Norberto Obeso clubbed a home run to right to cut the Thresher lead to 3-1. The right-hander worked around further trouble to finish off seven strong innings. The 25-year-old allowed just six hits while striking out three for his fifth overall win of 2019.

The third home run of the night for the Phillies affiliate came in the eighth after Guthrie was hit by an Emerson Jimenez pitch. Miller smacked his second round-tripper of the series onto the berm in left to push Clearwater ahead 5-1.

Austin Ross (SV, 4), who entered in the eighth, allowed just one baserunner in a scoreless ninth to earn the save and lock down the win for the Threshers. The right-hander is tied with Tyler Carr with the third most saves for the club with four.

Clearwater has hit a home run in back-to-back games and has five over the first two games in the series with Duendin. The Threshers have hit 15 total round-trippers against the Toronto Blue Jays' affiliate in 2019, the most against a single Florida State League club.

Clearwater goes for the series victory against Dunedin on Wednesday afternoon at Spectrum Field in the rubber match of the three-game series. The contest will be a Dunedin home game at Spectrum Field. RHP Andrew Brown (2-6 7.12) gets the start for the Threshers against Blue Jays' RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1 7.36). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. with coverage beginning at 12:45 p.m. on Threshers Live! The Pregame Show at threshersbaseball.com.

