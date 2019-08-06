Mets, Miracle Postponed on Tuesday

August 6, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Miracle at First Data Field was postponed by unplayable field conditions.

The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch in game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

Both games of the doubleheader are set for seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's rainout can exchange those tickets for any other game this season.

