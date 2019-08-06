Lugbauer and Brown Ninth-Inning Heroics Stun Daytona, 2-1
August 6, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, FLA.: Down to their final strike, the Florida Fire Frogs strung together three hits and scored two times to overcome a 1-0 deficit and steal the middle game of the three-game series from the Daytona Tortugas, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
In a 1-2 count against RHP Connor Bennett, Drew Lugbauer blasted a towering drive over the right-field fence for his 16th long ball of the season and third in the last four games to even the score, 1-1.
Jefrey Ramos was able to follow up the Lugbauer dinger with a single to continue the ninth-inning charge. Logan Brown then smoked a screaming liner over the head of Andy Sugilio in right, enabling Ramos to score all the way from first for the lead, 2-1.
Ramos notched his 21st multi-hit effort by going 2-4 at the dish. Brown extended his personal-best Advanced-A hitting streak to eight consecutive contests.
The Tortugas pushed their third two-out run of the series across on a seventh-inning double from Bruce Yari, plating Sugilio from first for the 1-0 edge.
That was the only tally RHP Brooks Wilson would allow over a career-high eight frames. Wilson (3-2) worked around six hits, two walks, and a hit batsman while setting down eight batters on strikes, receiving a hard-earned victory for his efforts.
After the beautiful chaos took place in the ninth, RHP Brandon White retired Daytona in order to record his fourth save.
Bennett (0-1) blew his second save try and took the loss, surrendering three hits and two earned runs in the ninth.
A great start from RHP Aaron Fossas of the Tortugas was spoiled. He shutout the Fire Frogs over a career-high eight innings, permitting three hits and fanning six while not factoring in the decision.
Alejo Lopez picked up his ninth three-hit effort of the season for Daytona, swatting 3-4 at the plate.
NEXT UP: With the series victory locked up, the Fire Frogs go for the sweep in their final game at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. RHP Mac Sceroler (4-3, 3.99) takes the mound for the Tortugas. RHP Walter Borkovich (2-4, 4.46) makes the spot start for the Fire Frogs.
