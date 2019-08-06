Blue Jays to Extend Protective Netting at Rogers Centre & Dunedin Stadium in 2020

The TORONTO BLUE JAYS today announce that the club will extend the protective netting at Rogers Centre and Dunedin Stadium for the start of the 2020 Spring Training and regular seasons. While the exact configuration is still being determined, the club is committing to a plan that will see the netting extended farther down the baselines at both ballparks next year.

"Fan safety is paramount to the Blue Jays and we believe that fans should feel protected and secure during our games. Extending the protective netting at Rogers Centre and Dunedin Stadium is a clear next step for our organization and one that reflects our team's values. As fans and followers of the game, it is vitally important for us to preserve and enhance the live baseball experience, while also ensuring everyone who visits our ballparks can do so safely," says Andrew Miller, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are currently developing a design plan for netting at Rogers Centre that provides a safe fan experience, maintains the standard Blue Jays fans expect, and addresses the structural specifications of the building, including the geometry of the field, seating bowl, and roof. The club will share additional details about netting as plans are finalized.

