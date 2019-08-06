Dunedin Looks for Their First Series Win Since July 11th

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves have been made prior to today's game by the Toronto organization reflecting the Advanced-A Dunedin roster:

Tuesday August 6, 2019

3B Cullen Large Transferred from Dunedin to New Hampshire

OF Reggie Pruitt Transferred from Lansing to Dunedin

SS Hugo Cardona Transferred from Dunedin to Gulf Coast

SERIES OPENING WIN: Dunedin defeated the Clearwater Threshers by the final score of 6-2 last night at Spectrum Field in Clearwater. The Blue Jays offense came out swinging early, going on to score four runs in the top of the second on Kevin Vicuna, Norberto Obeso, and Nick Podkul's RBI. In the top of the third, Kacy Clemens drilled a three-run homer to right-center to push the Dunedin run total to six. RHP Maximo Castillo notched his eighth win of the year, with a seven inning, six strikeout performance, and thwarting any rally Clearwater tried to piece together..

TONIGHT'S ACTION: The Blue Jays matchup with the Clearwater Threshers for game two of a three game series at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, FL. The Jays are looking to win their first series since July 10th. Dunedin checks into play tonight having won two straight but losers of four of their last seven, and 12 of 17, but sit at 65-45 overall, 24-21 in second half play, and hold a half game lead over Tampa for the first place spot in the FSL North Division standings. Additionally, the D-Jays hold a 37-20 record against North Division opponents this season.

AGAINST CLEARWATER: Dunedin travels 15 minutes down the road to take on the Clearwater Threshers for game two of a three game set at Spectrum Field in Clearwater. It's the second of three, and the second of seven between the FSL North Division rivals over the next two week timeframe. Overall, tonight is the 12th of 17 games between the clubs in 2019. The D-Jays are looking for their third series win against the Threshers and hold the season series lead at 6-5 over Clearwater including holding the edge over at Spectrum Field at 6-2.

GRINDING IT OUT: Tonight marks the second game in a stretch of 16 games in the next 15 days. The string of games begins tonight with the Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, and will conclude on August 19th in a game against the Tampa Tarpons. All 15 games will be played at the opponents ballpark with six serving as official home games for the D-Jays and counting towards their overall home record in 2019.

