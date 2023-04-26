Threshers Start Fast, Beat Mets 11-4

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers raced out to a 9-1 lead in the first three innings and went on to beat the St. Lucie Mets 11-4 at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday night.

For the second consecutive game, the Mets scored first against the Threshers when Kevin Villavicencio scored from third base on a wild pitch in the first inning.

However, the Threshers quickly went to work on Mets starter Jordany Ventura in the bottom of the first inning. Justin Crawford worked a one-out walk and stole second base. He scored on a single by Caleb Ricketts to tie the game. A double by Gabriel Rincones, Jr. and an error on the play by right fielder Adrian Hernandez allowed Ricketts to score from first and give the Threshers a 2-1 lead. Chad Castillo then doubled home Rincones, Jr. for a 3-1 Threshers advantage.

Ventura allowed four runs in the second inning and was knocked out of the game. The first five batters reached base, including Cade Fergus who started the inning with a home run. Ricketts collected another RBI hit, and an error on an errant pickoff throw by Ventura scored another run. Ricketts later scored from third base on a passed ball to make it 7-1.

Ventura took the loss. He allowed eight hits and seven runs over 1.2 innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Crawford bounced a two-run single through the infield against Joey Lancellotti in the third inning to put the Thresher up 9-1.

The Mets scored three times in the fourth to claw back into the game. Vincent Perozo drove home Jacob Reimer with a RBI single and Adrian Hernandez hit a two-run triple to make it a 9-4 game.

The game remained 9-4 until the Threshers scored twice off reliever Jawilme Ramirez in the eighth inning to put the game on ice.

The Mets had chances to get back in the game. They put the first two runners on base in the seventh and eighth innings and loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. All three times they came up empty. The Mets went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 base runners.

Reimer and Jefrey De Los Santos each reached base four out of five times. Reimer was plunked twice, walked once and singled.

Perozo went 2 for 5.

Otto Kemp went 4 for 5 with four singles for Clearwater. Ricketts went 3 for 5. Rincones, Jr., Fergus and Erick Brito had two hits apiece.

The Threshers bashed out 17 hits, the most allowed by St. Lucie this season.

Ramirez pitched 4.0 solid innings of relief, allowing five hits and two runs. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Threshers reliever Yoniel Ramirez pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to get the win.

The Mets (5-12) and Threshers (11-6) continue their series at BayCare Ballpark on Thursday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

