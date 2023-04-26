Mighty Mussels Hosting 'Islands Night' to Celebrate SWFL's Resilience

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will celebrate Southwest Florida's resiliency and fighting spirit on May 3 at Islands Night, an annual tradition that takes on additional meaning as the region recovers from Hurricane Ian.

In addition to special ticket offers for residents and businesses of Sanibel, Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Pine Island, Sanibel artist Rachel Pierce has designed a custom jersey featuring a colorful sky and two iconic landmarks damaged during Hurricane Ian - the Sanibel Lighthouse and Fort Myers Beach Pier. Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys during a weeklong auction that raises money to support island-based charitable causes.

"No storm, not even a Category 5 hurricane like Ian, can destroy the spirit of this community," said Chris Peters, president of the Mighty Mussels. "The franchise has hosted Islands Night for 30 years, but this year's event will be a true celebration of the people and places that make Southwest Florida such a great place to live."

Islands Night, held in partnership with the Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce, highlights a six-game homestand against the Dunedin Blue Jays that runs May 2-7.

Pierce, an acclaimed artist whose paintings depict the region's natural beauty and coastal habitat, drew her inspiration for the jersey design from the colors and landmarks that define Southwest Florida.

"I featured some islands icons that will come back better than ever," Pierce said. "It's one reason they are featured bright as sunrise colors - the dawn of a new day! Hope on the horizon."

The online auction will be posted at MightyMussels.com. Proceeds will support local nonprofits through Mussel Up for Southwest Florida, the team's new charitable fund that aids local organizations addressing hurricane relief and recovery, as well as children's needs, youth sports, the environment, animal welfare, cancer research, education and others.

Prior to the May 3 game, government officials, business owners and community leaders from the islands will be participating in an on-field parade around the warning track at Hammond Stadium, home of the Mighty Mussels and Minnesota Twins.

Gameday promotions for the May 2-7 homestand include:

Tuesday, May 2 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hotdogs.

Wednesday, May 3 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Islands Night: Celebrate the spirit of SWFL's coastal communities and bid on custom jerseys to raise money for nonprofits aiding in hurricane recovery.

Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $1 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers Night: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, May 4 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

$1 & $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and 12-ounce drafts are $2.

Friday, May 5 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Cinco de Mayo: The Mighty Mussels will celebrate the holiday with a variety of food and drink specials, as well as a festive atmosphere.

Collier County School District Night: Public school teachers, administrators, staff, students and family members can purchase $5 tickets through a special ticket offer.

Lehigh Rotary Kids Night: Children and families affiliated with the Lehigh Rotary Club are welcome to attend.

Fireworks: The Mighty Mussels' pyrotechnics teams will light up the sky after the final out.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 (First pitch: 6 p.m.)

Beer Fest: The Mussels will host the first of three Beer Fest events on the concourse this season. For $30, fans can get a ticket to the baseball game and admission into Beer Fest, which features samples of more than 50 beers from local and national brewers.

Military Appreciation Night: All active duty, retired and former military members, as well as their families, can receive free tickets at the box office with a valid military ID.

Irish Heritage Night: The Women of Irish Heritage SWFL are hosting an event that features a bagpipe performance from Guns-n-Hoses Pipes-n-Drums.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a Mighty Mussels seat cushion.

Sunday, May 7 (First pitch: noon)

Mussel Up for Reading: SWFL students who reach their reading goals at school will receive a free ticket at the box office.

Sunday Brunch: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for just $15.

Kids Club Sunday: Children 14 and under can join the Mussels Sprouts and get free tickets to Sunday games and a T-shirt.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com.

