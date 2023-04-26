Threshers Thrash Mets with 17 Hits in 11-4 Win

CLEARWATER, FL - Nine runs in the first three innings helped the Clearwater Threshers (11-6) cruise to an 11-4 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (5-12) on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks for their fourth-straight win in a matchup against the Mets on Thursday evening.

St. Lucie got on the board first, scoring on a wild pitch in the opening frame, but the Threshers quickly struck back in the home half. Justin Crawford walked and stole a base with one out in the first, and he scored on Caleb Ricketts' RBI single to even the game up at one. Gabriel Rincones Jr. hit a single that bounced off the wall in left field and was misplayed by Mets right-fielder Adrian Hernandez that allowed Ricketts to score from first. Chad Castillo doubled Rincones Jr. home on the next pitch to make it 3-1 after the first.

The Threshers kept the bats hot in the second, beginning with a leadoff home run to right by Cade Fergus. The next four batters reached base for Clearwater, with Erick Brito and Bryan Rincon reaching on back-to-back singles after Fergus' home run. During Crawford's at-bat, Mets starter Jordany Ventura made an errant throw to first to try and pick off Rincon, advancing him to second and allowing Brito to score to increase the Threshers lead to 5-1.

Ricketts kept the rally going after Crawford walked for the second time, plating Rincon on his second RBI single to make it 6-1 Threshers. Ricketts moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout before scoring on a passed ball by Vincent Perozo to bring the Threshers lead up to 7-1.

The first two threshers reached in the third on a walk to Fergus and another single by Brito off Mets reliever Joey Lancellotti. Both scored on a two-RBI single from Crawford to give the Threshers a 9-1 advantage.

St. Lucie got back on the board in the fourth on an RBI single and a two-run triple to cut the deficit to 9-4, which remained the score until the eighth inning. Rincones Jr. doubled off Mets reliever Jawilme Ramirez to lead off the inning and scored on Otto Kemp's fourth hit of the game to push Clearwater into double-digits. Kemp scored on a two-out hit by Fergus to bring the lead back up to seven at 11-4. Wesley Moore loaded the bases but struck out three in the ninth to seal the win at 11-4.

Starlyn Castillo allowed four runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings in a no-decision. Yoniel Ramirez (1-0) earned his first win of the season, striking out five in 2.0 shutout frames. Eduar Segovia walked three, struck out two, and allowed one hit in 2.0 scoreless innings. Moore threw a scoreless ninth, striking out three with one hit and two walks allowed.

Every batter for the Threshers recorded a base hit on Wednesday... The Threshers bullpen didn't allow a run... Kemp set a career-high with four hits... He is the second Thresher to have a four-hit game this season... Ricketts (five-straight) and Crawford (six-straight) each extended their hit streaks on Wednesday... He has recorded multiple hits in five of his last seven games... He has also driven in multiple runs in six of his last eight... Fergus's homer was his first and the Threshers' tenth of the season... The Threshers continue their six-game set against the St. Lucie Mets (Single-A, Mets) on Thursday, April 27th at BayCare Ballpark... First pitch is at 6:30 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

