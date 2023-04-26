Marauders Fall in Pitchers Duel as Blue Jays Take Game Two

Dunedin, Fla. - The Marauders (11-6) took on Dunedin (8-9) in game two of their six-game series on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark. In yet another game that saw limited offense from both teams, the Blue Jays, on this occasion, would claim the win thanks to a long ball to even up the series, winning the pitcher's duel 2-1.

Owen Kellington made his first start of the season for the Marauders; the righty made three appearances out of the bullpen previously for Bradenton and would carry himself well on the night.

Kellington finished with four innings pitched and allowed two runs off five hits while striking out seven Jays hitters. Kellington would, unfortunately, take the loss to drop his record to 0-1 this year, but it cannot be disputed that the 2021 draft pick threw a solid outing.

The two runs surrendered by Kellington would prove to be fatal, though, to the Marauder's chances at a victory. With the game level at 1-1, after the Marauders and Jays traded runs in the first two innings, Robert Roberts drove a ball deep to right that barely cleared the confines of the ballpark to give Dunedin a 2-1 advantage that was maintained by their solid pitching.

Bradenton threatened in the eighth inning with men on second and third with just one out, but they could not convert on the chance to level the game. The tying run reached second base in the ninth inning with two away but was left stranded when a full-count strikeout ended the comeback effort.

The Marauders and Blue Jays will square off in game three of the series on Thursday night in Dunedin; the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30, with Alessandro Ercolani expected to start for Bradenton.

