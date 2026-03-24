Marauders to Host 'Meet the Players' at LECOM Park

Published on March 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders are set to host 'Meet the Players' on March 31 from LECOM Park. Gates are open to the fans beginning at 5:00 PM EST.

This event includes the opportunity to participate in autographs/meet and greets with the 2026 Bradenton Marauders players and coaches.

Delicious food, the team store, ticket office, inflatables, corn hole, etc. will also be available to consumers at the fan plaza.

For season ticket holders and mini plan holders, this is the chance to grab personal season ticket holder t-shirts, ID cards, gameday tickets, Konnor Griffin bobblehead, etc.

The Marauders cap off the night with a full team practice/simulation game, also available for all attendees.

The Marauders first game from LECOM Park takes place on Tuesday, April 7, when Bradenton hosts the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM EST.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.







Florida State League Stories from March 24, 2026

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