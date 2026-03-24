Amanda Seimer Breaks Boundaries as Palm Beach Cardinals General Manager

Published on March 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







For Women's History Month, the Palm Beach Cardinals wanted to highlight Amanda Seimer, the newest general manager of the team and the Director of Ticket Operations at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Amanda grew up in Kingston, Ohio and participated in a variety of sports, from equestrian, cross country, track, and basketball. She would go on to play basketball at Ohio University, which would inspire her dream of working in sports.

"I knew once my basketball career ended, I wanted to find a way to stay in sports. I originally changed my major to be an on-field reporter and had dreams of working at ESPN," Seimer says. "That summer I took an internship working for the Chillicothe Paints as the in-game host and fell in love with being a part of the game. After that, I decided that working with a team was the route I wanted to take."

After working across different teams and leagues, Seimer landed at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, a unique facility that hosts two Major League baseball teams for Spring Training and two Minor League Baseball teams for the Florida State League.

"It's baseball all the time! I love it," she says. "I love the creativity that comes with working in the MiLB and I love the busy crowds of Spring Training."

During her time with Roger Dean, Amanda has held roles in the ticket office, sales department, and other titles throughout the ballpark. Becoming the general manager of the Palm Beach Cardinals signified a goal that she had been working towards since she started.

"I've wanted to be a general manager since I started working in baseball in 2009," she says. "I am so grateful for this opportunity and excited for what the future holds."

Seimer cites Kim Ng as a woman in sports that inspires her, following her career since Ng was the assistant general manager with the New York Yankees. Ng led various teams in assistant general manager and general manager roles, often being the first woman to do so.

The advice Seimer has for other women in sports is this: don't give up.

"Things are not always going to work out the way you want them to or how you think they should," she says. "Just keep your head down and keep working hard on your goals."

The Palm Beach Cardinals kick off their season on April 2nd against the St. Lucie Mets. They debut the club's very first alternate identity, the Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas, on April 4th! To purchase tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/palm-beach/tickets/single-game-tickets.







Florida State League Stories from March 24, 2026

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