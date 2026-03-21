Spring Breakout Ends in Cardinals Victory

Published on March 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The third annual MLB Spring Breakout game returned to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 19th, with the St. Louis Cardinals Prospects facing off against the Washington Nationals Prospects. Top picks for both organizations, including JJ Wetherholt and Eli Willits, hit the field at 4:30 PM.

Liam Doyle (1 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 3 K) was the starting pitcher for the Red Birds. The #2 prospect for St. Louis two hits came in the first and second inning, with only one resulting in a scoring run.

Joshua Baez (2 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 2 RBI) and Ryan Mitchell (4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI) hit the two homeruns in this game, helping put the team in optimum position to secure a victory.

Tai Peete (3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 0 RBI) reached first on a fielder's choice, driving in Jesus Baez to score the first run for the Birds.

Josh Kross (1 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI) hit a single to second base with the bases loaded, starting the merry-go-round in the sixth inning. He drove in Tai Peete, and the runs continued to come as Rainiel Rodriguez got hit by pitch and Blaze Jordan grounded into a double play. Jesus Baez brought Kross home after hitting a single to center field.

Ryan Campos (HBP, 1 R, 0 H, 0 RBI) scored the final run for the Birds, securing the 9-8 victory for the Cardinals Prospects team in the bottom of the eighth inning.







Florida State League Stories from March 20, 2026

Spring Breakout Ends in Cardinals Victory - Palm Beach Cardinals

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