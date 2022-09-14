Three Solo Shots Not Enough as Bowie Drops Akron 7-3

Summary

The Bowie Baysox score early and often to outslug the Akron RubberDucks 7-3 on Wednesday night at Canal Park. The loss drops the RubberDucks to three games back of first place Erie with four to play in the second half playoff race.

Turning Point

After Akron tied the game in the bottom of the first, Bowie quickly answered back in the top of the second. Andrew Daschbach launched a solo home run to deep right to make it 2-1 Baysox.

Mound Presence

Thomas Ponticelli got the start for Akron and ran into some trouble with the early long ball. Ponticelli allowed three runs, two coming via the solo home run, over four innings while striking out three. Robert Broom followed with an inning and a third allowing two runs with one punch out. Brett Daniels tossed two and two-thirds scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Jerson Ramirez followed and recorded one out before leaving with the bases loaded and one run home. Randy Labaut entered the jam and allowed just one run before escaping with two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks answered the Baysox's leadoff homer with a leadoff home run of their own when Jose Tena took the fifth pitch he saw off the batter's eye to tie the game 1-1. After falling behind, Akron started to inch closer in the bottom of the fourth when Raynel Delgado socked a solo home run into the Bud Light Lime Tiki Terrace to make it 3-2 Bowie. The RubberDucks drew closer with the long ball once again in the sixth when Johnathan Rodriguez launched a solo shot to make it 5-3 Baysox.

Notebook

Rodriguez now has four home runs in his last eight games...In his last two appearances, Daniels has struck out seven over four and two-thirds innings...Game Time: 2:56 (0:12)...Attendance: 2,275.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series with the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:35 p.m. Lefty Doug Nikhazy (0-1, 9.95 ERA) will start for Akron against Bowie righty Chayce McDermott (1-1, 6.75 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

