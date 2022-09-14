Ponies Drop Both Games in Doubleheader on Wednesday Night

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-40, 51-81) dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Hartford Yard Goats (32-32, 75-58) by the scores 6-2 and 4-3 on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Game Two: The Ponies held a 3-1 lead going into the sixth, but Hartford's three-run sixth put them ahead 4-3 and the Ponies fell by that same 4-3 score in game two. Hartford capped off the three-run frame with a go-ahead single from Julio Carreras as Alex Valverde (2-8) was tabbed with the loss. Binghamton jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on a Luke Ritter sacrifice fly in the first then added two more in the second on Zach Ashford's two-run single. Ashford finished 1-3 with two RBI while bringing home Jefrey De Los Santos and Wyatt Young on the second inning hit.

Game One: Isaac Collins took the first pitch he saw from Ponies starter David Griffin (1-7) to give Hartford a lightning fast 1-0 lead as the Ponies fell 6-2 to the Yard Goats in game one. Hartford launched three home runs in game one as Brenton Doyle hit one in the fifth and Kyle Datres followed in the sixth. Grant Lavigne went 1-2 with a double and RBI triple while reaching base four times. Hayden Senger broke the shutout in the seventh with a two-run shot to right. It was Senger's fifth homerun of the season and he finished 2-3.

The Ponies will continue their series against Hartford. Thursday's game is scheduled for 6:35 PM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: De Los Santos reached base in his first Double-A plate appearance and registered his first Double-A hit in game two... Michael Krauza pitched another scoreless inning in game one... Hartford's Aaron Schunk reached base four times in game one and went 2-3 with an RBI in game two. Young reached base five times in eight total plate appearances.

