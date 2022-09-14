Squirrels Rally to Force Extras But Fall to SeaWolves in 11

RICHMOND, Va. - Diego Rincones launched a game-tying homer in the eighth, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 5-3, over 11 innings Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Richmond (63-70, 24-41) collected 10 hits, including seven over the final four innings, but ended the night 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Trailing by two runs in the eighth, Shane Matheny singled on a grounder and Rincones blasted a two-run homer to left field to tie the game, 2-2. It was the 10th home run of the season for Rincones, who has homered in back-to-back games against Erie (79-55, 40-25).

Nick Avila pitched a scoreless ninth inning and held the potential go-ahead run stranded at second base in the 10th.

The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases in top bottom of the 10th with one out but came up empty after Gerson Moreno (Win, 4-2) struck out back-to-back batters.

Facing Clay Helvey (Loss, 1-2) in the top of the 11th, Parker Meadows pushed the SeaWolves ahead with an RBI single and Josh Crouch widened the lead to 5-2 with a two-run homer.

Richmond had runners at the corners with one out when Tristan Peters bounced into an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 5-3. Adam Wolf (Save, 4) induced a ground-ball out in the next at-bat to secure the Erie win.

The SeaWolves took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. With two outs and a runner at first, Dane Myers hammered an RBI double to the right-field wall.

It was the only run Richmond starter Kyle Harrison allowed over five innings with four hits and six strikeouts. It marked the seventh consecutive start that Harrison racked up six-or-more strikeouts.

Meadows extended the Erie advantage to 2-0 in the eighth inning with an RBI single.

