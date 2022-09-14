Bowie Walks All Over Akron to Even Series

BOWIE, MD - Normalcy returned for the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night, as they plated seven runs in a constant attack against the Akron RubberDucks to win 7-3. Bowie drew eight walks in the contest.

It was a near-instant lead for the Baysox, as Connor Norby blasted the second pitch of the game to right-center field for a solo home run. It was the third time this season that Norby had led off a game with a home run, and his seventh home run in the first inning of games, the most in the Eastern League.

It was a short-lived lead, as Jose Tena matched the feat for Akron, dealing his own leadoff home run in the bottom of the frame.

The game began looking at a home-run-per-inning pace when Andrew Daschbach belted another solo shot to right field in the top of the second, putting Bowie back ahead. Zach Watson gave Bowie a two-run edge with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

The first three runs came against Akron's Thomas Ponticelli (L, 2-5), who did not last past the fourth. Robert Broom took over out of the bullpen, and opened with a scoreless inning, but allowed an RBI single to Toby Welk in the sixth. Akron shifted to Brett Daniels, but the new hurler walked two additional batters, including Connor Norby while the bases were loaded.

Justin Armbruester dealt with a high pitch count for the Baysox and allowed a second home run to Raynel Delgado, a solo blast in the fourth. Easton Lucas (W, 3-0) took three innings of relief for Bowie, and was only blemished by another solo home run, this time by Jonathan Rodriguez in the sixth.

After Daniels held Bowie quiet through the eighth, Jerson Ramirez helped Bowie add insurance when he walked two batters in the ninth inning, and he hit Hudson Haskin with a pitch while the bases were loaded. With Bowie now leading 6-3 and Ramirez replaced by Randy Labout, Toby Welk took his turn being hit by a pitch, driving in the second run of the inning for Bowie's largest lead of the night.

Conner Loeprich (Sv, 6) remained perfect in save situations by taking the eighth and ninth innings, allowing only two baserunners while working scoreless.

The win bumps Bowie back up to 66-68 on the season, and 39-26 in the second half. With only four games left to play in the regular season, Bowie will need to win at least two games, with additional help from other games in the Eastern League, to have a chance at the playoffs. Bowie and Akron will continue their series on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

