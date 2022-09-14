September 14, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

OPENING WITH A WIN - The Portland Sea Dogs ended an extra-innings thriller with a 10-9 win over the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday. Portland took the lead in the top of the first inning, starting off with a David Hamilton double and a Wilyer Abreu walk. After advancing on a double steal, Ceddanne Rafaela singled to right, scoring Hamilton. Niko Kavadas drove in Abreu and Rafaela, ending the top of the first with a 3-0 lead. Tyler Dearden extended the lead to 4-0 with a solo homer in the top of the second. Somerset started their scoring in the bottom of the second on an Andres Chaparro home run, making it a 4-1 game. The Patriots offense exploded in the bottom of the third, gaining the lead for the first time. MLB rehabber Harrison Bader reached on an error, Austin Wells walk, and Try Sweeney singled to load the bases. A fielder choice from Elijah Dunham and then a three-run homer from Chaparro put Somerset ahead, 5-4. The Sea Dogs charged back in the top of the fourth. Hamilton singled and stole second. Rafaela collected a base hit to score Hamilton, tying the game 5-5. Somerset took the lead right back on a Wells solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, jumping in front, 6-5. Alex Binelas hit a one-out double in the top of the seventh and Dearden grounded a base hit into center, scoring Binelas, and tying the game 6-6. Stephen Scott kept the momentum going for the Sea Dogs, lining a solo long ball over the wall in right, giving Portland a 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth inning. Brandon Lockridge forced the game into extra innings with a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth. Both teams scored their extra-innings runner in the 10th, and the Sea Dogs were able to plate two runs in the top of the 11th on run-scoring hits from Scott and Binelas, taking a 10-8 lead. Somerset mustered one run in the bottom of the 11th, handing the Sea Dogs a 10-9 victory.

ONE MORE WIN - After winning on Tuesday, the Sea Dogs moved their magic number to one. They need just one more win against the Patriots this week to secure their spot as the second-half winners of the Northeast Divison. If Portland clinches, they will have to face Somerset again in the first round of the Eastern League playoffs. It would also be the first playoff appearance for the Sea Dogs since 2014.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS - David Hamilton stole his 69th base of the season on Tuesday, setting yet another record for the Sea Dogs. Hamilton now sits in first place in Portland's record book for career steals, passing Jeremy Hazelbaker, who stole 68 bases between the 2011-12 seasons. He had already overtaken the single-season stolen base record set by Julio Ramirez in 1999. Hamilton has also climbed the ranks for triples in a season, currently tied for third place with nine, sitting with 2001 Sea Dogs hitter Abraham Nunez.

HOTTEST STREAK OF THEM ALL - The Sea Dogs have taken care of business in the second, going through two of their most successful streaks of the season. Between Jun 28 and July 12, the Sea Dogs won 11 of the 13 games they played, including a season-high win streak of eight games. Portland has improved on that number, winning 14 of their last 15 games, tying the season-high streak of eight games in the process. It has been a strong second half overall and these two spans have vaulted the Sea Dogs to a 42-22 second-half record.

HOTTEST HITTER IN THE EAST - Izzy Wilson has been named the Easter League Player of the Week for September 5-11. He played in five games, batting .563 with four doubles, two homers, six runs scored, and six RBI. Along with collecting multiple hits in four games, Wilson has also mounted a six-game hitting streak. This is the second time this season Wilson has taken home the award and the first time since July 4-10.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Brian Van Belle is coming off his second-shortest outing of the season on September 9 against the Rumble Ponies. He worked through 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits, and recording three strikeouts in a no-decision. This comes after tying his longest outing of the year on September 3 against the Fisher Cats, tossing 7.0 innings, allowing three runs, and striking out six in a win. July and August saw the most success for Van Belle, racking up a 3-3 record with a 3.78 ERA over 10 games. Over that span, he pitched 5.0 innings, only allowing more than three earned runs in one start while striking out 46 compared to nine walks.

