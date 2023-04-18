Three-Run Seventh Sends Ports to Fourth Straight Loss

Stockton, CA - The Rawhide tallied five extra base hits and scored three times in the top of the seventh inning as the Ports dropped their fourth straight with a 3-1 loss to Visalia on Tuesday morning at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (2-8) opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning against Rawhide starter Jacob Steinmetz. T.J. Schofield-Sam followed a two-out walk to Daryln Montero with a double off the right field wall to give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 until the top of the seventh when the Rawhide (4-6) strung together four straight hits to start the inning against Stockton reliever Micah Dallas. Alvin Guzman led off with a double to left and moved up to third base when Danyer Sanabria singled to put runners on the corners. Manuel Peña followed with a triple to right center to drive in two runs, giving the Rawhide a 2-1 lead. The next hitter, Druw Jones, then lined a double to right field to score Peña from third to make it 3-1.

The Ports put runners on first and second in the eighth but could not score and got a leadoff walk in the ninth but failed to push any runs across against Rawhide reliever Eli Saul. Altogether, the Rawhide bullpen held the Ports scoreless on five hits over six innings. Stockton left 12 runners on base.

Jose Dicochea shined in his second start for the Ports. The right-hander struck out five and allowed just three hits in 4.2 innings but did not factor in the decision.

Visalia reliever Yeifer Perdomo (1-0) got the win, allowing just one hit over two shutout innings. Dallas (0-1) took the loss surrendering three runs on five hits in 2.1 innings. Saul picked up his first save of the season.

The Ports will look to even the series in game two against the Rawhide on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

