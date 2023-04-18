Quakes shake Grizzlies 7-6 with walk off single in 9th

April 18, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - On Tuesday morning at LoanMart Field, the Fresno Grizzlies (6-4) were shaken by the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (6-4) 7-6 on a ninth inning walk off single.

The Grizzlies had a promising start as lefty Caleb Franzen pitched six strong innings and exited with a lead. Fresno's bullpen couldn't keep the 5-2 advantage though, as Rancho Cucamonga scored four runs over the seventh and eighth frames. The Grizzlies found a way to tie the contest in the top of the ninth from a Quakes error to further the game. In the bottom of the ninth, with the game tied at 6-6, the Quakes' Kyle Nevin hit a walk-off single to right field, bringing home the winning run.

Jesus Bugarin highlighted the Fresno offense with a trio of hits, including a homer and two runs scored. Ryan Ritter spanked two hits and EJ Andrews Jr. roped a double, his fourth extra-base hit in three contests. Jake Snider, Bryant Betancourt and Luis Mendez added one RBI each. Nevin recorded four hits included the Quakes' game winner and Jesus Galiz mashed a tater.

Today's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Caleb Franzen (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Ryan Ritter (2-5, SB)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 3B Kyle Nevin (4-5, 2B, RBI, R)

- C Jesus Galiz (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Dayton Dooney (2-3, RBI, R, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday April 19 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(Road) Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 3.60) vs. Rancho Cucamonga LHP Maddux Bruns (0-0, 0.00) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Caleb Franzen had the longest start this season for Fresno, logging six solid innings.

All four Grizzlies losses have been by one run.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.