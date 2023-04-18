Quakes shake Grizzlies 7-6 with walk off single in 9th
April 18, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - On Tuesday morning at LoanMart Field, the Fresno Grizzlies (6-4) were shaken by the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (6-4) 7-6 on a ninth inning walk off single.
The Grizzlies had a promising start as lefty Caleb Franzen pitched six strong innings and exited with a lead. Fresno's bullpen couldn't keep the 5-2 advantage though, as Rancho Cucamonga scored four runs over the seventh and eighth frames. The Grizzlies found a way to tie the contest in the top of the ninth from a Quakes error to further the game. In the bottom of the ninth, with the game tied at 6-6, the Quakes' Kyle Nevin hit a walk-off single to right field, bringing home the winning run.
Jesus Bugarin highlighted the Fresno offense with a trio of hits, including a homer and two runs scored. Ryan Ritter spanked two hits and EJ Andrews Jr. roped a double, his fourth extra-base hit in three contests. Jake Snider, Bryant Betancourt and Luis Mendez added one RBI each. Nevin recorded four hits included the Quakes' game winner and Jesus Galiz mashed a tater.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)
- LHP Caleb Franzen (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)
- CF Jesus Bugarin (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)
- SS Ryan Ritter (2-5, SB)
Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 3B Kyle Nevin (4-5, 2B, RBI, R)
- C Jesus Galiz (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)
- 1B Dayton Dooney (2-3, RBI, R, BB)
On Deck:
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)
Wednesday April 19 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
(Road) Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 3.60) vs. Rancho Cucamonga LHP Maddux Bruns (0-0, 0.00) 6:30 PM
ON THAT FRES-NOTES:
Caleb Franzen had the longest start this season for Fresno, logging six solid innings.
All four Grizzlies losses have been by one run.
