Rawhide Defeat Ports in Season Opener

April 18, 2023







STOCKTON, CA - Rawhide pick up their first win on the road after defeating the Ports 3-1. Jacob Steinmetz, the newest addition to the roster, made his California League debut. The tall right-handed starter threw three innings in his start. Steinmetz allowed one run off three hits and six walks. He struck out four pitchers in his Single-A debut.

Four consecutive hits by Alvin Guzman, Danyer Sanabria, Manuel Pena, and Druw Jones in the seventh inning gave Visalia the two-run lead. Yaifer Perdomo earns his first win of the year after throwing two scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh. Eli Saul picks up his first save of his career. The Canadian threw two scoreless innings.

The Rawhide look for their third straight win tomorrow at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:00 P.M.

