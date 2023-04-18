Nevin Dominates in Walk-Off Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The reigning Cal League Player of the Week didn't slow down on Tuesday afternoon, as Kyle Nevin's fourth hit of the day sent the Quakes to a walk-off win, 7-6 over the Fresno Grizzlies at LoanMart Field.

Tied at 6-6 in the last of the ninth, Grizzlies reliever Carson Skipper (0-2) gave up a lead-off walk to Rayne Doncon and then a double to Chris Newell. With first base open, the Grizzlies elected to pitch to Nevin, who already had three hits on the day. Nevin delivered again, sending a laser to right field for the game-winner.

The Quakes led 2-0 after two, thanks to a Jesus Galiz home run, but they watched Fresno score five unanswered runs to take a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Rancho rallied though, taking advantage of some shaky pitching by reliever Tyler Hoffman, who allowed three runs on just one hit. Hoffman walked two, threw two wild pitches and also balked a runner into scoring position, helping the Quakes tie the game at 5-5.

The Quakes took the lead with a run in the eighth, but allowed the Grizzlies to tie the game in the ninth, before reliever Joel Ibarra (2-0) came on and got the final two outs, setting up Nevin's game-winner in the bottom of the inning.

Rancho (6-4) will send Maddux Bruns (0-0) to the hill on Wednesday in game two of the series, as he'll take on Blake Adams (1-0) at 6:30pm.

Wednesday is Raising Cane's Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends will be welcome to LoanMart Field for the first time this year! Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

