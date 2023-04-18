Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Rancho Cucamonga

The Grizzlies and Quakes start a six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 am PT from LoanMart Field. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Quakes RHP Payton Martin are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

SUNDAYS ARE FOR WALK-OFFS: The Grizzlies walked-off on the Ports 12-11 in 11 innings Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. Fresno second baseman Luis Mendez raced home on a wild pitch, giving the team their second comeback win of the season (both in extras). The Grizzlies enjoyed their first 2023 walk-off win as well, after having seven last season. The Grizzlies had a 7-6 lead heading into the 9th before the Ports scored three runs in the frame. Fresno tied the game with two outs in the bottom half of the 9th after a dropped fly ball in left field. Stockton and Fresno traded runs in the 10th to keep the game going. Finally, in the 11th, Stockton netted a run to take an advantage. Fresno once again came back, scoring two runs and winning the contest. The Grizzlies relished six extra-base hits of their seven and won the six-game series as well.

FIRST TRIP TO RANCHO: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series today at LoanMart Field. This is the first of two 2023 series between the clubs and the second ever meeting at Rancho Cucamonga. The Quakes started playing in Rancho Cucamonga in 1993 after relocating from San Bernardino. The team moved into the "Epicenter" on April 1, 1993. The Quakes played their first game at the stadium on April 8 against the High Desert Mavericks, winning 7-3. The Quakes continued to play their home games at the stadium, now renamed LoanMart Field. After being an affiliate of the San Diego Padres for the first eight years in Rancho Cucamonga, the team swapped affiliations with the Lake Elsinore Storm, beginning in the 2001 season. For the next 10 seasons, the Quakes were affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels. After that season, the Quakes once again changed affiliations, joining the Dodgers' system. They have been associated with the Dodgers since 2011, where many Dodgers stars go to rehab.

BEAR BATS: The Grizzlies rank 11th in Minor League Baseball with a .287 batting average through nine games. A big reason for the success comes from outfielder Jake Snider. The University of Louisville product is seventh in Minor League Baseball with a .480 batting average.

HE'S GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM: Grizzlies outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has been on fire, hitting one homer in Saturday's contest before clubbing two more in Sunday's game. The Long Beach native had four wallops all of last season. Andrews Jr. was one longball shy on Sunday from tying a single-game franchise record held by Preston Tucker on June 30, 2016. Last season, Andrews Jr. became the 9th Fresno State Bulldog to don a Fresno Grizzlies uniform (LHP Dean Hartgraves, '98, RHP Steve Soderstrom, '98-99, C Giuseppe Chiaramonte, '00-'01, RHP Mark Gardner, rehab, '01, OF Tom Goodwin '02, LHP Adam Pettyjohn '04, C Trent Woodward, '15 and '17 and RHP Justin Miller, '19).

QUICK BATS STATS: Grizzlies infielder Luis Mendez went 5-for-11 (.455) with two doubles, one RBI, eight runs, nine walks and one stolen base during the series versus Stockton. Infielder Ryan Ritter enjoyed his first homer in a Grizzlies uniform on Sunday.

DAMN, SHE'S FINE: The Grizzlies rank 11th in Single-A for team ERA at 3.69. Fresno enjoyed their first shutout win of the season Saturday night against Stockton.

TIME FOR FRANZEN IN FRESNO: Today, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen for the second time this season. The 21-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-1), Red (4-1), Black & Gold (0-1), Gray (1-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 19, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 3.60) vs. Rancho Cucamonga LHP Maddux Bruns (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 20, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (0-0, 6.00) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Peter Huebeck (0-1, 6.00)

APRIL 21, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 4.00) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jerming Rosario (0-0, 1.00)

APRIL 22, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-0, 3.86) vs. Rancho Cucamonga LHP Luis Valdez (0-0, 0.00)

Upcoming promotions:

Friday, April 28 at 6:50 pm:

+ Halfway to Halloween

+ Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

+ Special Appearance - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

+ Friday Night Fireworks

+ Community Outreach Night

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

