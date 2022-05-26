Three-Run Eighth Sinks Ports in Fresno

FRESNO, Ca. - The Fresno Grizzlies scored three times in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie and send the Ports to their third consecutive loss in a 6-3 final on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

Leadoff man Pedro Pineda began a big night and got the Ports (15-26) off to a good start in the top of the first inning. Down in the count 0- 2, the Ports' center fielder clubbed a solo home run to left center field to give Stockton a 1-0 lead after the first batter of the ballgame.

Pineda was right in the middle of the action again in the second, roping a two-out triple down the right field line for Nick Brueser, who reached on an infield single to score Pineda from third and extend Stockton's lead to 2-0.

The Grizzlies (27-14) would come right back in the bottom of the second. After Hunter Goodman led off with a single into right field, Yanquiel Fernandez snuck a line drove over the 14-foot-high wall in left field for an opposite-field home run to tie the game at two.

With an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth, Fresno took the lead for the first time on Wednesday night. After doubling with one out off the left field wall, EJ Andrews, Jr scored when Ports' shortstop Max Muncy threw errantly to second base behind the runner after a flyout to left field by Adael Amador. The ball ended up in foul territory down the right field line allowing Andrews to score from second base to make it 3-2 Grizzlies.

With two outs in the top of the seventh the Ports tied the game at three. Pineda walked with one out and reached second on a wild pitch. After Brueser struck out, CJ Rodriguez lined a two-out double down the left field line to score Pineda and make it 3-3.

With Stockton reliever Jack Owen on for the eighth, the Grizzlies scored three times to reclaim the lead. Owen walked Amador with one out and Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch to follow to put runners on first and second. Warming Bernabel followed with a sharp ground ball to first that eluded Brueser and ended up in right field allowing Amador to score to give the Grizzlies a 4-3 lead. With runners on the corners Hunter Goodman then drove a double to right center field to score Ward and Bernabel extending the Fresno advantage to 6-3.

