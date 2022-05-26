Just Keep Winning: Grizzlies Sink Ports 6-4 Thanks to 3-Run 8th

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (27-14) clawed past the Stockton Ports (15-26) 6-4 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. With the triumph, Fresno improved to 11-0 against the Ports this year and 28-7 against Stockton over the past two seasons. Over the 11 games in 2022, the Grizzlies have outscored the Ports 87-35 (+52 run differential).

In the top of the first, Stockton grabbed a 1-0 lead when Pedro Pineda mashed a solo shot to left-center field. One inning later, Nick Brueser made it 2-0 with an infield single that deflected off the pitcher. The advantage would disappear in the bottom half of the second when Yanquiel Fernandez snuck a two-run homer over the left field wall. It was his third longball of the season and first at Chukchansi Park. The clout was also Fresno's 50th of the year.

A few frames later, a throwing error by the Ports allowed EJ Andrews Jr. to race home and score. Stockton would tie the affair at three in the seventh with a CJ Rodriguez RBI double. In the eighth, the Grizzlies pushed across three runs. Warming Bernabel hit a missile single to right while Hunter Goodman rocked a double, plating a pair of runs. The advantage would hold in the ninth despite a Jalen Greer tater.

Fresno starter Case Williams did not factor in the decision despite six sensational innings. Williams tied his career-high with nine strikeouts, giving him 26 punchouts over his last three outings. Tyler Ras (2-2) earned the victory after a scoreless eighth and Tyler Ahearn picked up his second save. Stockton righty Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang hurled seven impressive frames, fanning six. Jack Owen (2-4) suffered the loss after one inning of work. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Case Williams (6.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- C Hunter Goodman (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- CF Pedro Pineda (3-4, HR, 3B, RBI, 3 R, BB)

- LF Jalen Greer (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang (7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

On Deck:

Thursday, May 26 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton RHP Luke Anderson (1-2, 4.71) vs. Fresno RHP McCade Brown (0-1, 7.82), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Ports center fielder Pedro Pineda ended his evening a double shy of the cycle.

The Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out 90 batters over their past seven contests against the Ports.

